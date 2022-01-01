YUNGBLUD unleashes his insecurities on new song Funeral

YUNGBLUD has released his new single, 'Funeral', about "owning" his "insecurities" and being "f****** fearless".

The 'Fleabag' rocker is back with his first new track of 2022, which saw him recruit the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, and his wife Sharon for the music video.

The 24-year-old star - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - has opened up about "grappling" with who he wants to be over the past 18 months and feeling like a "hypocrite", as he often preaches to his fans about being "unapologetically themselves".

He said: "I'd spent a lot of time in the last 18 months grappling with who I really want to be. I've honestly just felt like a bit of a hypocrite lately. I'd spent the past 4 years telling people to be unapologetically themselves and to not care about what others think and realized that was something I needed to tell myself. I felt a lot of pressure, a lot of insecurity, a lot of questioning myself. But then I wrote this song and it distilled for me what this next phase in my life, not just my career, was gonna be about."

YUNGBLUD says 'Funeral' is a song he would "take to his grave" and was his chance to make all of his insecurities public.

And after getting them off his chest, he now feels "bulletproof".

He continued: "The lyrics are literally me listing off everything I'm insecure about because if you identify with what you don't like about yourself and own it, no one can say anything that you haven't already said to yourself. You become bulletproof. This song's about owning those insecurities and just being f****** fearless. It's about ego, death, rebirth and f****** dancing on your grave. Inviting everyone to join you, but if you're on your own and you're the only one dancing - that's fine too. For this new music, I looked at myself in the mirror and said 'you ain't gonna be around forever, how do you want to be remembered? and if you were hit by a car tomorrow and you could sing one more thing before you become worm food, would this song be it?' Truly, the answer is yes. I would take this to my grave."

In the promo, in which he hosts his own funeral, Ozzy is driving with Sharon when he runs YUNGBLUD over.

The Black Sabbath legend asks his wife: "What the f*** was that?"

Sharon replies: "Just some f****** poser."

Ozzy says: "Ah run him over again then."

The 'strawberry lipstick' star has plenty more new music coming "soon", a press release for the track states.

YUNGBLUD's last studio album was 2020's 'Weird!'.