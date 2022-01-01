Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa serve up Sweetest Pie

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have served up their new single, 'Sweetest Pie'.

The 'WAP' rapper and the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker have dropped their hotly-awaited collaboration, along with an eye-popping music video, which sees the pair star in their own fantasy helmed by David Meyers - who is beyond promos for the likes of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande - with the concept by Megan.

Set in a forest, the pair slay an army of men after being tied to a tree, while there is plenty of twerking action from Megan in the racy visual.

Megan spits: “Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit.”

The collaboration comes ahead of Megan opening for Dua on her 'Future Nostalgia' tour dates in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix next week, where they will no doubt give the live debut of the tune.

The track is the first taste of Megan's forthcoming album, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2020 debut LP 'Good News'.

The collaboration with Dua, 26, comes after the Houston rapper, 27, released the freestyle compilation 'Something for Thee Hotties' in October.

Megan has collaborated with the biggest stars in music, including Beyonce, Cardi B and BTS.

Meanwhile, the 'Savage' hitmaker has just announced a first-of-its-kind VR concert tour.

The 'Butter' rapper - who calls her fans Hotties - unveiled details of the ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’ run, which will be heading to 10 US cities.

Showing at theatres, audience members will be handed a pair of Hottie Mounted Displays (VR headsets) before watching the rapper perform "a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.”

Megan told Billboard: “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience.

“My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way, and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

The tour kicks off in Los Angeles in April and runs through to July.