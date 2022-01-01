Grimes reveals she and Elon Musk have 'broken up again'

Grimes has clarified that she and Elon Musk have "broken up" since her Vanity Fair interview was conducted.

In the magazine cover interview, the Canadian musician revealed that she and the Tesla founder welcomed a second child - a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk - via surrogate in December.

She also shared that while they "live in separate houses", their relationship is "the best it's ever been" and they are planning to expand their brood in the future.

After the interview was published on Thursday, Grimes took to Twitter to clarify a number of details, including that she has split up from Musk once again.

"(To) clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not 'reveal all' haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn't mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible (sic)," she wrote. "This is the last time I'll do any traditional press cuz I'm a pretty private person. Haven't done press in a long time cuz my personal life is so mad and I think it's hard to foreground my work but also maybe it's all intertwined at this point (sic).

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think (journalist) Devin (Gordon) wrote that part of the story rly well (sic)."

The 33-year-old, real name Claire Boucher, later explained that The Mission is "sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness."

She also replied to a fan who remarked on their daughter's unusual name and stated that the moniker will "most definitely change" and it won't be made public.

Grimes and Musk are also parents to X, also known as X Æ A-Xii, who was born in May 2020. The billionaire also has five sons from his first marriage.