Eminem breaks record for most gold and platinum singles in RIAA history

Eminem has been announced as the highest rated singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)'s history.

The RIAA announced on Tuesday that Eminem has broken the record for most gold and platinum rated singles in the organisation's history.

With 73.5 million new award units, the rapper now holds 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, according to Deadline.

Drake previously held the record with 163.5 million, while Rihanna is third with 151.5 million.

"These awards recognize Eminem's unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last 20 years," RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. "Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever."

"It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun," said Steve Berman, Vice Chairman, Interscope Geffen A&M.