Charli XCX unveils CRASH track-listing

Charli XCX has unveiled the track-listing for her upcoming album 'CRASH'.

The 29-year-old pop star's follow-up to 2020's 'How I'm Feeling Now', which is released next week, will feature her Rina Sawayama collaboration 'Beg For You' and 'New Shapes' with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

Charli recently described her upcoming record as "hyper-sexualised" and explained how she wanted to "challenge" herself with the choreography in the promo for the track 'Baby'.

She said: "It's probably the most sexy song I've ever made. It's about sex and sexuality and having good sex and just feeling yourself essentially. I know that that's the tone. I knew that that was the tone I wanted to carry across for the entire record. This kind of hyper-sexualised, feminine power zone was where I was feeling myself going, and 'Baby' was the genesis of this.

"Also I think that's probably why I wanted to challenge myself on the choreo for this song, which was really, really tough and I have so much respect for dancers, professional dancers, anyone who communicates emotion through dance. It is so hard and challenging, but so rewarding."

Charli also recently addressed critics of her latest singles and admitted she considered quitting music as her mental health has declined in recent months, prompting her to take a step back from social media because she was struggling to handle criticism of her new music.

She said: “I’ve been feeling quite low throughout 2022 to be honest. I feel like my mental health has really taken a toll, and for some reason I just couldn’t really handle the negative comments that I was reading, particularly about music and my latest song ‘Beg For You’, which was actually beginning to do quite well commercially.

"I suppose I felt a little bit hurt when I heard that people didn’t really like the song. I think at a time when I was already feeling quite low, that kind of rhetoric honestly just really hurt my feelings.”

The 'Baby' singer knows she needs to handle "negativity and criticism" because she's in the public eye but insisted that doesn't mean she can cope with people constantly barraging her with unkind comments.

She added: "There is this misconception that people in the public eye are able to take any shit that you throw at them. Yes, we do have to learn how to handle negativity and criticism because it comes with the territory but at the same time, everyone’s a fucking human being. I guess on that day that I messaged that [tweet about feeling low last month] I felt more human than ever.”

'CRASH' is released on March 18.

The ‘CRASH’ track-listing:

1. ‘Crash’

2. ‘New Shapes’ (feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek)

3. ‘Good Ones’

4. ‘Constant Repeat’

5. ‘Beg For You’ (feat. Rina Sawayama)

6. ‘Move Me’

7. ‘Baby’

8. ‘Lightning’

9. 'Every Rule’

10. ‘Yuck’

11. ‘Used to Know Me’

12. ‘Twice’