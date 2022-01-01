Fortnightly Finds: Bringing fresh faces to your playlist

Plus Music PR brings you the latest emerging artists in our new Fortnightly Finds, bringing fresh faces to your playlists. Dive in to the latest hot picks below:Go Hawaii are nostalgic and dreamy on their new track ‘Coastal’, with jangly guitars and distant vocals that’ll make you instantly fall in love.Post-Punk fans will be swooning over Scattered Ashes’ new single ‘This New Will’, a gritty yet infectious track that speaks of disintegration and rebirth.Brick Blair is touching and sincere on ‘Two Dollar Coat’, encapsulating a Country/Singer-Songwriter sound and stripped back, acoustic melodies.Cameron & The Slumberknights are defiant on their new track ‘Lil Soldier’, written about the perseverance that is needed during a mid-20s slump. Super relatable and groovy, this isn’t one to be missed.Flowing piano meets emotional pop on Damien McFly’s new single ‘Slowly Fade Away’. Prepare for powerful momentum and an exploration of emotions in a new relationship- irresistible and chart-worthy through and through.