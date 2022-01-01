Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcome second child

Grimes and Elon Musk are new parents.

The Canadian musician, real name Claire Boucher, revealed in an interview for the April 2022 issue of Vanity Fair magazine that she and the Tesla founder welcomed a daughter via surrogate in December.

While Grimes initially referred to the baby as "Y" in the conversation, she later confirmed her daughter's full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Exa refers to the computing term exaFLOPS, while Dark symbolises "the unknown".

"People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe," she commented.

As for Sideræl, the name is a reference to the character of Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings.

However, Exa wasn't actually Grimes' first pick for her second child.

"I was fighting for Odysseus Musk. A girl named Odysseus is my dream," the 33-year-old noted.

Elsewhere in the chat, the singer explained that she and Elon opted to investigate surrogacy after she had a difficult pregnancy with their son "X", also known as X Æ A-Xii, in 2020.

And while the quirky couple "live in separate houses", Grimes indicated that they plan on expanding their brood in the future.

"This is the best it's ever been... We just need to be free," she continued. "We've always wanted at least three or four."

Elon, 50, also has five sons from his marriage to author Justine Wilson.