Noel Gallagher says rock music is too middle class for another Oasis to break out

Noel Gallagher thinks rock music is too middle class to find another Oasis.



The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker and his brother Liam grew up in Burnage, Manchester and he has insisted "working class kids" would struggle to get into music nowadays because of the costs involved in starting a band.



He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Where are the 14 year olds in bands now?



"Working class kids can't afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there's no rehearsal rooms. They've all been turned into wine bars and flats.



"There's lots of singer songwriters, loads of middle class bands... wearing guitars as oppose to playing them. But four or five guys from a council estate can't afford guitars."



Meanwhile, Noel previously revealed his pride that his boy Sonny, 11, is following in his musical footsteps.



Last summer, he was overjoyed when his son got up on stage and played T.Rex's classic track '20th Century Boy' for a school concert.



He said at the time: "I got a little knot in my stomach because I was like, ‘He’s only 10’, you know what I mean? He's not been playing that long, he's not even been interested in it that long.



"And there was a little thing, like a projector thing of who it was and what they were going to play, and it came up '20th Century Boy’ by T.Rex, and I was like, ‘Get in there son!’ and he had it.



"He had it down. He had the riff. He played a blinder and even did a little [motions] at the end. And I’ve never been so proud of anything or anyone in my life. It was great, it was amazing."



And Noel revealed his son is "doing good on the guitar", and can be heard playing it at home "every night".



He added: “When I go up there to say goodnight to him I say, ‘What you playing, mate?’



“He showed me, and I genuinely did not know how to play this riff, Back In Black, which is a famous riff.



“He’s a rocker, he likes AC/DC and Queen, it’s f-ing great. I hope he hasn’t started too early so that when he gets to 18 he’s bored of it. He’s my little protégé.”