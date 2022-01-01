Eurovision Song Contest: Sam Ryder will represent the UK in Turin

Sam Ryder will represent the United Kingdom at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.



The singer - who has 12 million fans on TikTok - is set to perform his song 'Space Man' at this year's grand final in Turin, Italy on May 14.



The news was revealed by Scott Mills on BBC's 'Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James', and Sam quickly shared the news on his social media pages.



Speaking to BBC's Radio 1 Newsbeat, he added: "I love Eurovision. I think it's such a privilege to be able to do it...



"I don't want to let the stigma or fear of coming at a certain place in a table stop me from doing something and being a part of something that I enjoy so much."



Last year, the UK's entrant James Newman - who played his song 'Embers' - received 'nil points', while 2019's representative Michael Rice finished bottom with his ballad 'Bigger Than Us'.



However, Sam is looking to make the most of his opportunity and just "do the best job" possible.



He added: "As long as I can go to Eurovision and know in my heart of hearts I'm going to do the best job I can then everything else is out of my control."



Meanwhile, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) - which produces Eurovision - recently confirmed Russia has been banned from the competition due to the "unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".



In a statement, the EBU said: "The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.



"Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership.



"The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service."



The organisation explained that it's determined to protect the "values" of the event.



The statement explained: "We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."