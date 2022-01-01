Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall close to signing solo record deal

Jade Thirlwall is reportedly close to signing a solo record deal.

The Little Mix star is set to put pen to paper on a deal with RCA - which is also the home of the 'Black Magic' hitmakers - as she looks to work on her solo career.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jade has had talks with several different labels but she knows the team at RCA personally and is confident they understand what she wants for the next phase of her career.

"She is in advanced negotiations and now its just a case of crossing the t's and dotting the i's.

"They have already got to work on figuring out what her moves will be as a solo artist. She is very clear about what she wants and is eager to find a really unique sound."

It's said the 29-year-old singer has already worked on "a load of tracks" but she wants to take her time to make sure it's just right, while she could also collaborate with Lizzo.

The insider added: "Jade has a load of tracks which she has recorded on her own but she won't put anything otu which she isn't completely happy with.

"She shares a manager with Lizzo and there have been talks about trying to get them in the studio together because they are both great songwriters with a similar viewpoint.

"They could make something really empowering together."

Jade's connection to RCA started when Little Mix signed with the label after leaving Simon Cowell's company Syco in 2018, just days before releasing 2018 album 'LM5'.

They then dropped 'Confetti' on RCA in 2020, and the group are now looking to go on hiatus after their upcoming tour, which kicks off next month.

Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed with Warner Records with plans for her own solo material and a book, while Perrie Edwards is focusing on her Disora clothing brand.