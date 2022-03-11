Is Ozzy Osbourne set to cameo in YUNGBLUD's Funeral music video?

YUNGBLUD has seemingly recruited Ozzy Osbourne for his new music video.



The rocker is set to release his new single 'Funeral' on Friday (11.03.22), and the 'Fleabag' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a Reels video of himself with The Prince of Darkness and his wife Sharon on the set of the promo.



Black Sabbath icon Ozzy, 73, could be seen with freaky black eye makeup in the clip.



As well as the 'Crazy Train' hitmaker and his spouse, YUNGBLUD - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - tagged their daughter Kelly Osbourne in the video shared on Instagram.



The 24-year-old star captioned the post: “Bringin some mates to my funeral… (sic)"



It's not known if it's just Ozzy or the three of them that will make a cameo in the promo.



YUNGBLUD has been teasing fans for days now about his first new song of 2022.



In a handwritten note to fans, he announced: “To whom this may concern.



“For those I let down I’m sorry, for those who let me down, f*** you but I forgive you.



“You are cordially and graciously invited to my funeral.”



Lyrics include: "I've been dancing at my funeral.



"But nobody came, what a shame shame shame..."



Meanwhile, YUNGBLUD recently teased that his upcoming album is "completely uncensored, completely outrageously".



The 'Cotton Candy' star is known for his honest and vulnerable lyrics and admitted his fans will be "shocked" by his follow-up to 2020's 'Weird!', because it's "the most personal music" he's ever made.



He said: "I've been in London. I've been making kind of the third record and I'm just so excited about it. This is, for me, the most personal music I've ever written.



"And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal.



"I think I just need to say it as it is completely uncensored, completely outrageously. And I think this is what this album's doing. You know what I mean? That's what I do.



"And my favorite songs I've ever released are the songs that do that. So, you know what I mean? Get ready."