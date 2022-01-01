UB40 announce new dates for first tour with new vocalist Matt Doyle

UB40 have announced the new dates for their first tour with vocalist Matt Doyle.



The KIOKO band member replaced Duncan Campbell, 63, after he was forced to end his tenure in the reggae legends to focus on his recovery from a stroke in August 2020.



The band subsequently announced the extensive 24-date 'Bigga Baggariddim Tour', which was due to take place at the end of 2021.



However, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the shows were postponed.



The 'Red, Red Wine' group are now set to hit the road in May, kicking off at the Brighton Centre on May 1, with the run set to wrap at the newly-renamed London OVO Arena, Wembley on December 21.



The shows will see the live debut of their new track, 'Champion', which was penned for the multi-artist LP 'On Record' as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival ahead of the arrival of the Commonwealth Games later this year.



Robin Campbell, Guitarist and Vocalist, commented: "We're so excited to finally be going back on the road and feel the vibe and love of a live crowd, and for all the UB40 fans to meet Matt as well. They can expect a phenomenal show. We'll be sure to bring the party."



Fans can expect classics such as 'Food For Thought', 'Kingston Town', '(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You' and 'Red, Red Wine', plus tracks from their latest collaborative album 'Bigga Baggariddim'.



Duncan confirmed his exit in a statement in June, which read: "Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery.



"I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40.



"The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer."



UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978.



Duncan replaced brother Ali Campbell in 2008 after he left over a disagreement about management.



Ali went on to tour as UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey.



Tickets for the tour are on sale now via biglink.to/UB40Tickets.







UB40 'Bigga Baggariddim' TOUR DATES







MAY



FRI 01 BRIGHTON Brighton Centre



SAT 08 MANCHESTER O2 Apollo



TUE 10 PLYMOUTH Pavilion



WED 11 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena



FRI 13 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall



SAT 14 NORWICH UEA



SUN 15 STOKE Victoria Hall



TUE 17 LIVERPOOL Olympia



WED 18 NOTTINGHAM Rock City



FRI 20 NORTHAMPTON Derngate Hall



SAT 21 CHELTENHAM Centraur



MON 23 HULL Bonus Arena



WED 25 EDINBURGH Usher Hall



THU 26 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom



FRI 27 ABERDEEN Music Hall



SUN 29 STOCKTON Globe



TUE 31 BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy







JUNE



WED 01 BRISTOL O2 Academy







DECEMBER



FRI 09 BELFAST Ulster Hall



SAT 10 CASTLEBAR The Royal Theatre Event Centre



SUN 18 BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena



TUE 20 LEEDS First Direct Arena



WED 21 LONDON OVO Arena, Wembley