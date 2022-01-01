UB40 announce new dates for first tour with new vocalist Matt Doyle

- ARTISTS
UB40 have announced the new dates for their first tour with vocalist Matt Doyle.
The KIOKO band member replaced Duncan Campbell, 63, after he was forced to end his tenure in the reggae legends to focus on his recovery from a stroke in August 2020.
The band subsequently announced the extensive 24-date 'Bigga Baggariddim Tour', which was due to take place at the end of 2021.
However, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the shows were postponed.
The 'Red, Red Wine' group are now set to hit the road in May, kicking off at the Brighton Centre on May 1, with the run set to wrap at the newly-renamed London OVO Arena, Wembley on December 21.
The shows will see the live debut of their new track, 'Champion', which was penned for the multi-artist LP 'On Record' as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival ahead of the arrival of the Commonwealth Games later this year.
Robin Campbell, Guitarist and Vocalist, commented: "We're so excited to finally be going back on the road and feel the vibe and love of a live crowd, and for all the UB40 fans to meet Matt as well. They can expect a phenomenal show. We'll be sure to bring the party."
Fans can expect classics such as 'Food For Thought', 'Kingston Town', '(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You' and 'Red, Red Wine', plus tracks from their latest collaborative album 'Bigga Baggariddim'.
Duncan confirmed his exit in a statement in June, which read: "Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery.
"I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40.
"The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer."
UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978.
Duncan replaced brother Ali Campbell in 2008 after he left over a disagreement about management.
Ali went on to tour as UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now via biglink.to/UB40Tickets.
UB40 'Bigga Baggariddim' TOUR DATES
MAY
FRI 01 BRIGHTON Brighton Centre
SAT 08 MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
TUE 10 PLYMOUTH Pavilion
WED 11 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
FRI 13 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
SAT 14 NORWICH UEA
SUN 15 STOKE Victoria Hall
TUE 17 LIVERPOOL Olympia
WED 18 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
FRI 20 NORTHAMPTON Derngate Hall
SAT 21 CHELTENHAM Centraur
MON 23 HULL Bonus Arena
WED 25 EDINBURGH Usher Hall
THU 26 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom
FRI 27 ABERDEEN Music Hall
SUN 29 STOCKTON Globe
TUE 31 BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy
JUNE
WED 01 BRISTOL O2 Academy
DECEMBER
FRI 09 BELFAST Ulster Hall
SAT 10 CASTLEBAR The Royal Theatre Event Centre
SUN 18 BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena
TUE 20 LEEDS First Direct Arena
WED 21 LONDON OVO Arena, Wembley