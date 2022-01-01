N-Dubz leave the door open for a reunion

N-Dubz star Fazer insists the band will reunite "when the time is right".



The 'Playing with Fire' group - also comprising Tulisa and her cousin Dappy - went on an indefinite hiatus in 2011, but the 35-year-old rapper has insisted the door has always been left open for their return.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's WIRED column, Fazer insisted: "We never said that we would never get back together, we always said we would at some point - it's just about time.



"We never said it was off the cards we always said it's going to come back at some point.



"Right now there's a lot of sceptical stuff, but we will bring it back at some point."



Fazer - whose real name is Richard Rawson - suggested that N-Dubz wouldn't need a record label to make a comeback because NFTs make it possible for artists to have full control of their careers.



He said: "NFTs are the way forward for artists when it comes to piracy and getting paid, why would you ever sign to a record label?



"It's the way forward for artists because it deletes the whole thing of having a record label and it puts the consumers in a position to, theoretically speaking, become the record label.



"They're financing your careers, they’re financing your videos and everything and in return, they’ll hold stake holds in the percentages."



The 'Say It's Over' star has been inspired by hip-hop star Tory Lanez to release two new solo songs as Non-fungible tokens (NFTs).



He added: "Look at Tory Lanez recently, the song he released as the NFT made him the fastest artist in history to go platinum.



"He sold a million copies in less than 60 seconds, even if he was Michael Jackson, Madonna, no matter who you are it's humanly impossible to do (on a normal label).



"It puts people in positions to build to be able to do amazing things in very short amounts of time."



In 2011, the group planned to go on a two-year break, but never reformed.



N-Dubz's last studio album was 2010's 'Love.Live.Life'.