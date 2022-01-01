Judas Priest: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction would be a win for metal

Rob Halford says Judas Priest being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame would be a "win for heavy metal".

The 'Breaking the Law' group have been nominated for the third time, and frontman Rob Halford, 70, admits there is a "distinct lack" of their style of music represented in the Hall of Fame at present.

Speaking to Los Angeles Daily News, he said: "It would be a blast. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is for all kinds of music and that includes heavy metal. But if you look at the people who have made it into the Hall, there’s a distinct lack of this style of music that we make. If we do get in, it’s a win for Priest, it’s a win for metal, it’s a win for our fans."

This year, the likes of Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran have received the nod.

In 2021, there was a backlash after metallers Iron Maiden failed to be inducted.

The likes of Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, and Jay-Z were among the 16 acts to be honoured.

Hall of Fame boss Greg Harris insisted that rock music is a "big tent and everybody fits under it", even if they don't play rock 'n' roll music.

On why they have stuck to their guns and never renamed to just the Hall of Fame, despite some slating them for inducting artists that are not considered rock and roll musically, the CEO replied: “I think to get to the core of it, people like the stuff that’s closest to them, and I think they need to expand their thinking of rock and roll. It’s a big tent.

“Rock and roll was never just four skinny guys with long hair and guitars; it’s always been diverse … We take that interpretation that these are all variants of rock and roll. And I think, underneath it, it frequently gets to the hip-hop question because some people are not fans.

“Well, the fact of the matter is that ship has sailed. We’ve inducted quite a few artists in that canon. It’s a big tent and everybody fits under it. It’s an attitude, it’s a spirit, and that’s rock and roll.”