Kacey Musgraves to receive Vanguard Award at GLAAD Media Awards

Kacey Musgraves will receive the Vanguard Award at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The Grammy-winning country star has been announced as the Vanguard Award recipient by Anthony Allen Ramos, Vice President of Communications & Talent at GLAAD.

"The GLAAD Media Awards honour media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues," Ramos said in a statement. "GLAAD's Vanguard Award is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people."

Ramos described Musgraves' singles Follow Your Arrow and Rainbow as LGBTQ+ anthems, and noted her collaborations with queer artists including MUNA, King Princess, and Troye Sivan.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis gave further reasons for Musgraves receiving the award, saying, "From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same."

Other nominees for this year's awards include Lil Nas X, West Side Story, Eternals, Pose, Sex Education, RuPaul's Drag Race, Saved by the Bell, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Star Trek: Discovery, Batwoman, BROCKHAMPTON, and Mykki Blanco.

The GLAAD Media Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on 2 April.