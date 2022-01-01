Kanye West writes poem about his own death

Kanye West has written a bleak poem about being dead.

The Stronger rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the poem, titled "DEAD", which features lines such as, "I would give new requests but nothing was said/ Cause no one wanted to tell me/ That I was DEAD".

Further notable lines include, "They ran through my account like the sign said free bread/ My kids would dance for me in a home I once led/ But kids see ghosts and didn't know I was DEAD".

And the poem concludes with the lines, "I found out one day at the newsstand in purgatory (sic)/ there was a front page article of my murderers (sic) story/ I was so surprised at what it said/ This info is for the living/ And surprise... You're DEAD".

In the caption, the 44-year-old insisted that he won't explain the meaning of his poem because "the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted".

He also seemed to refer to the recent controversy surrounding his animated Eazy video, in which his clay self kidnaps and buries his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. He recently defended the video, insisting he meant no harm or ill will.

"I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I've contributed to the planet but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything," he continued in the caption. "Art is subjective. Art only works when it is the artist (sic) absolute truth. Someone's truth can be another person's lie. We don't all have to feel the same because we are not the same."