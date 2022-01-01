The xx launch a new series on Apple Music 1

The xx have launched a new monthly radio series on Apple Music 1.

The acclaimed trio have created 'Interludes Radio' and the new series will premiere on Apple Music's live-streaming radio station on March 10.

Looking forward to the first show, The xx said: "We'll be taking turns to host each episode and get into the things that inspire us individually. An hour of music, guests and sneak peeks of what we're all up to on our own and together."

The show will feature exclusive new music, fan interactions, and behind-the-scenes insight into the group's creative process.

The inaugural episode will feature Oliver Sim and a number of his celebrity friends and collaborators, including Florence Welch and Sir Elton John.

The episode will be horror-themed and will see Oliver's big-name guests share their favourite horror movies with the audience.

The xx have also announced the news on social media, promoting the first show on their official Twitter account.

The tweet even introduced Oliver, 32, as "Spooky Spice".

The group - which also includes Romy Croft and Jamie xx - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Our new monthly @AppleMusic show ‘Interludes Radio’ starts this week. We’ll be taking turns to host each episode and get in to the things that inspire us individually. An hour of music, guests and sneak peeks of what we’re all up to on our own and together.

"First up is Spooky Spice himself Oliver, Thursday 10th March 2-3pm GMT. Tune in! http://apple.co/_InterludesRadio (sic)"