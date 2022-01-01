Dead Lights to release 'Doom Doom Trash' E.P.

DEAD LIGHTS was founded at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing the international duo (UK and NL) to work on all their output from a distance. Separated by the sea and a pandemic, but connected in spirit and a lust for dark, filthy, electronic dance music, Saul and Richard managed so far to produce a handfull of videos, a single, 2 EPs and one album (CD/2LP), as well as all the artwork.
DEAD LIGHTS fuel their dark alternative electronic dance sound with punk energy and catchy lyricism. The androgynous duo aim to produce visceral and raw art that disrupts gender and genre. Glamgoth? Cyberelectro? Industrial Dance? Disguised as dark, sleazy electropop, DEAD LIGHTS create their own personal blend of monumental synth bass lines and gritty sounds, elaborate vocal arrangements and brutal, dance-orientated beats.
‘Doom Doom Trash’ is their new EP on which the duo presents 4 new bass heavy industrial electro-punk tracks full of glamorous goth and filthy fun. Multi-layered popsongs taylored to fill dancefloors in a dystopian world. Pre-order here.