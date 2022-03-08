Griff helps Spotify celebrate International Women’s Day

Spotify is celebrating International Women’s Day (08.03.22) by sharing the music and stories of women creators, artists, activists and non-profits around the world, including Griff and Sigrid.



The music, lyrics, and voices coming from women in the industry and beyond are complex and vibrant and Spotify is amplifying these voices for listeners this month through the creation of platform initiatives, the release of new music created entirely by women and off platform non-profit support.



In the UK Ireland, Spotify is launching a new playlist series inviting four of our previous EQUAL Ambassadors of the month to co-curate an all-female playlist with an emerging artist of their choice.



Taking part will be Griff b2b Sigrid, Nova Twins b2b Connie Constance, Self Esteem b2b Kelli Blanchett and TSHA b2b EFFY.



Additionally, Spotify's EQUAL UK Ireland playlist will feature our Ambassador of The Month Miraa May, and a number of other editorial destinations on Spotify will celebrate women-focused content throughout International Women’s Day.



The content includes Celebrating British Women: A collection of This Is playlists from iconic British women such as Adele and Amy Winehouse, Game Changers in Music: Emerging British Irish talent featuring playlists such as We Move and The Loft, Genre Shapers: Highlighting some of our subgenre flagships and the women that have influenced music culture such as A Breath of Fresh Eire, Techno State and misfits 2.0.



There will also be highlights all of Spotify’s EQUAL content (EQUAL UK Ireland, EQUAL b2b playlists) and flagship playlists including Hot Hits UK, Who We Be, Massive Dance Hits, Altar, The Indie List, The Rock List, Our Generation



In addition, select Spotify flagship and genre playlists will feature only tracks by or featuring women on March 8. Playlists with a 100 per cent female takeover include Massive Dance Hits, Hot Hits UK, and Rap UK.



The UK and Ireland activity takes place alongside a number of other global on-platform activations.



This includes With Love: Spotify is starting off International Women’s Day With Love, three podcast playlists produced in partnership with Invisible Hand and Pod People. These recordings celebrate 24 women of all experiences through a collection of “love letters.” In these recordings, women globally share stories meant for either their past self or someone else who had a significant impact on their life. Artists like Fefe Dobson and Pyra; songwriters like Jennifer Decilveo and Kuinvi; creators like Munroe Bergdorf and Rintik Sedu; and activists like Dominique Morgan and Lauren Wasser all share their story in these playlists. From what they wish they had known, to gratitude for the women they’ve known, these personal anecdotes give an intimate look at experiences from a wide array of women.