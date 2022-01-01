Ministry of Sound Classical set for Hampton Court Palace Festival

Ministry of Sound Classical will perform at the Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022.



The worldwide collective has joined forces with classical musicians to transform "what an orchestral performance can be", with special guests set to appear at the show on June 18.



MOD Classical will be joined by producer Seb Fontaine, DJ Fat Tony and Zimbabwean electronic music star Rozella for the show.



In a press release, Historical Royal Palaces and IMG said: "World leaders in dance music, Ministry of Sound originated in 1991 and now includes a nightclub, members club, record label and much more.



"Bringing their new classical music experience to Hampton Court Palace Festival, fans can expect an evening of beats and rhythms as special guest DJs are set to take to the stage with the dance anthems as you've never heard them before."



The summer festival series already has a stacked lineup, with Elbow, McFly, Kacey Musgraves, The Human League, George Benson and Jack Savoretti all announced.



The schedule is completed by performances from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, and Crowded House.



At the open-air festival, artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's Tudor Palace.



Punters at the shows will be able to picnic in the Palace Gardens, with plenty of street food options available, and there will also be Waterside Gazebos for those wanting to "sit back and relax in luxury".



The festival is selling exclusive dining and corporate entetainment packages in the palace's state apartments, including three course dinner, private dining and access to the palace, plus champagne and fine wine.







Hampton Court Palace Festival lineup - June 2022







Friday 10th - Elbow



Saturday 11th - Elbow



Wednesday 15th - McFly



Thursday 16th - George Benson



Friday 17th - Jack Savoretti



Saturday 18th - Ministry of Sound Classical *Just Added*



Wednesday 22nd - Kacey Musgraves



Thursday 23rd - The Human League



Friday 24th - Michael Ball Alfie Boe



Saturday 25th - Crowded House