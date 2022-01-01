LCD Soundsystem taking break from album-touring cycle

LCD Soundsystem want a break from the album-touring "cycle".

The 'Daft Punk Is Playing at My House' band's frontman James Murphy has shared a lengthy update with fans to explain their upcoming mini-residencies marking their 20 anniversary, which include short runs at venues in Philadelphia and Boston following last year's 7-date run in New York City.

Taking to Facebook, Murphy said: "You invest so much time, energy, and cost into ‘getting ready’ [for a tour] that you wind up touring for ages just to make it worthwhile… then you need a big break again. then you are reluctant to start all over again. it’s a cycle. (sic)"

He admitted the group might focus on releasing singles "for a while" rather than full-length LPs, while they're keen to take less "overwhelming" approach.

He added: "We really wanted to stop living like that, so we talked about just playing some shows in new york, since most of us live here, and not making it too big of a deal.

"like, just playing because we like it, and because we like one another. just be a new york band for a bit. and maybe we’ll do something like that every year.

"just stay in shape, if that makes sense. and just make records along the way. maybe just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic’ etc. (sic)"

Murphy was keen to point out he loved the NYC residency and the band are "looking forward to the rest of the shows" lined up in 2022.

He continued: “It was great to play those shows, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the shows we’re playing this year.

"it’s not overwhelming, so i can work on new music and we can all be human beings.

"maybe we’ll just play other places next year, moving around to cities we like to play, where we’re wanted, etc. (sic)"