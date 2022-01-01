Camila Cabello suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during TV interview

Camila Cabello expertly laughed off an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a TV interview on Monday night.

The Havana singer appeared on U.K. TV programme The One Show via video link to promote her new Ed Sheeran collaboration Bam Bam and stood up at one point to demonstrate her favourite dance move.

To get ready for the moves, the 25-year-old swiped her long hair back behind her shoulders and caught her loose-fitting blouse, tugging it to one side and revealing her breast. Camila took it in her stride and said, "I just flashed you" before carrying on with the demonstration.

Once she sat back down, the former Fifth Harmony said, "I hope you didn't see nipple," and presenter Alex Jones replied, "Do you know what, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. I don't know what I saw. There was a flash of something."

Fellow guest, comedian Alan Carr, covered his mouth in shock and in an effort to contain his laughter. He made light of the situation by quipping, "I've been a victim of cyber flashing!"

Later in the show, Alex apologised to viewers for the unexpected nudity, saying, "Sorry once again for Camila's wardrobe malfunction - bless her! It happens to the best of us doesn't it?"

Her co-host Jermaine Jenas added, "She dealt with it brilliantly."