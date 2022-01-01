Olivia Rodrigo promises new unreleased song in upcoming Disney Plus film

Olivia Rodrigo will debut a new song in her upcoming Disney+ film.

The 19-year-old star's movie 'Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)' - which drops on the streaming platform on March 25 - is set to feature live performances of tunes from her debut album, interviews about the tracks and behind the scenes footage from the studio, as well as an unnamed work-in-progress piece currently sat as a demo on her iPhone.

She told Rolling Stone: "I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!’

"With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of 'Sour' content with it.”

The track was scrapped from her first LP, but Olivia is exciting to give the unreleased song an airing in the end credits of her film.

Now, her attention is turning to her follow-up record as she puts this chapter behind her.

She added: "It felt like a closing chapter for me. I'm so, so excited to put out new music and to create the next set of worlds."

Olivia - who will hit the road for her first ever tour next month - admitted her songs took on "an entirely different meaning" after her debut album was released in May 2021, and she enjoyed the opportunity to look back on them for the Disney+ project.

She said: “When you put out an album or put out singles, they take on an entirely different meaning. I think that’s the beautiful part about music.

“It was really interesting to go back and watch footage of when the songs are kind of beginning to form.

"I think there’s magic to that creative process, and they’re really fond memories in my life.”