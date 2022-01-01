Miranda Lambert named Entertainer of the Year at ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert was crowned Entertainer of the Year for the first time at the 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Monday.



The singer beat Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood to win the night's biggest honour after being nominated for the prize six times.



In a virtual acceptance speech from London, Lambert told the audience that she was heartbroken she finally won the award the year she was unable to make the ceremony due to touring commitments.



"Oh my gosh, I cannot believe I'm not there to celebrate... This is my first time missing the ACMs in 17 years," she said. "My heart is a little broken, but I'm happy to be where I am. I've been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen. But thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me.



"This one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there that put their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings. We did it! This is for us!"



According to Billboard, Lambert is the first woman to win the Entertainer of the Year category outright since Taylor Swift a decade ago.



In addition to that prize, she also won the Video of the Year award with Elle King for their collaboration Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).



Elsewhere, Carly Pearce was named Female Artist of the Year, Stapleton took home Male Artist of the Year, and Underwood and Jason Aldean's duet If I Didn't Love You won Single of the Year.



The 2022 ACM Awards were hosted by Dolly Parton at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and streamed live on Prime Video.







The full list of winners is as follows:







Entertainer of the Year - Miranda Lambert



Female Artist of the Year - Carly Pearce



Male Artist of the Year - Chris Stapleton



Album of the Year - Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album



Single of the Year - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, If I Didn't Love You



Song of the Year - Lainey Wilson, Things a Man Oughta Know



New Female Artist of the Year - Lainey Wilson



New Male Artist of the Year - Parker McCollum



Duo of the Year - Brothers Osborne



Group of the Year - Old Dominion



Video of the Year - Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)



Songwriter of the Year - Michael Hardy



Music Event of the Year - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Never Wanted to Be That Girl.