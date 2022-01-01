Kanye West defends controversial Eazy music video

Kanye West has defended his controversial music video Eazy, in which his animated self kidnaps and buries Pete Davidson.

In the stop-motion clay animation video, the Stronger rapper can be seen putting a bag over a character that looks like the Saturday Night Live comedian - who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian - before tying him up and kidnapping him.

The 44-year-old's animated replica then drives him out to a remote area and buries the funnyman up to his neck before sprinkling rose seeds on his head. The flowers eventually bloom and Kanye returns to cut several roses off of Pete's head.

On Sunday, Kanye posted a still image from the video, showing a church on fire, and insisted in the caption that he doesn't mean any harm or ill will with the promo.

"Art is therapy just like this view," he wrote. "Art is protected as freedom of speech... Art inspires and simplifies the world... Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended (sic)."

The rapper also name-drops Pete during one verse of Eazy, his collaboration with The Game. He raps, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a*s (who?)"

The video was posted on his Instagram account hours after Kim was declared legally single by a judge last Wednesday. It has since been deleted from his page.

Kim and Pete began dating in October.