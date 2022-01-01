Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball tour dates

Lady Gaga has announced her “The Chromatica Ball” Tour for summer 2022.



The announcement comes after several shows announced before the pandemic had to be rescheduled.



In addition to the rescheduled shows, new locations have been added, giving the tour 15 stops in 14 different cities. There are two performances scheduled to take place in London.



The show is set to feature both fan-favourite hits along with brand new performances of songs from Lady Gaga’s 2020 album ‘Chromatica.’



Lady Gaga won the Grammy Award for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ in 2021 for ‘Chromatica.’



Tickets for the London and Arnhem shows go on sale Friday, March 11th, with the rest of the shows going on sale on Monday, March 14th. Previously purchased tickets for all rescheduled shows remain valid, and tickets for those locations (Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago, and Boston) are on sale now.



$1 from each ticket sold to a US show will be donated to Lady Gaga’s Born This WayFoundation. The foundation supports “young people” to “build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action.”







The full list of dates for Lady Gaga's 'The Chromatica Ball' Tour are as follows



17th July Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena



21st July Stockholm, Friends Arena



24th July Paris, FR Stade de France



26th July Arnhem, GelreDome



29th July London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



30th July London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



6th August Toronto, Rogers Centre



8th August Washington, Nationals Park



11th August East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium



15th August Chicago, Wrigley Field



19th August Boston, Fenway Park



23rd August Dallas, Globe Life Field



26th August Atlanta, Truist Park



8th September San Francisco, Oracle Park



10th September Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium