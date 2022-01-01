NEWS Stereophonics set for eighth UK Number 1 album with Oochya! Newsdesk Share with :





Stereophonics look set to claim eighth UK Number 1 album this Friday with Oochya!, the Welsh rockers’ twelfth studio album is currently outselling its closest competition by almost 2:1, according to Official Charts Company data.

The band – comprising Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison – have notched up seven Number 1 albums to date; Performance and Cocktails (1999), Just Enough Education to Perform (2001), You Gotta Go There to Come Back (2003), Language Sex Violence Other (2005), Pull the Pin (2007), Keep the Village Alive (2015) and Kind (2019). See Stereophonics’ full Official Charts history here.



There are a total of three new entries heading for the Top 5 this week, with Buckinghamshire-born rock band Marillion currently sitting at Number 2 with An Hour Before It’s Dark. Their twentieth studio album is on track to become their highest-charting since 2004’s You’re Gone (7). See Marillion’s full Official Charts history here.



The Coral’s eponymous debut – first released in 2002 – looks set to re-enter the chart at Number 3, thanks to its 20th anniversary remastered edition. With its b-sides and previously-unreleased tracks, the re-release could see the album out-peak its best to date of Number 5. See The Coral’s full Official Charts history here.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Swedish heavy metal group Sabaton currently sit at Number 6 with their tenth studio album The War to End All Wars, Kris Barras Band bring some British blues to the chart with Death Valley Paradise at Number 8 and Kojey Radical sits at Number 9 with his debut studio album Reason to Smile.



Meanwhile, Dolly Parton looks set for her 15th UK Top 40 LP with Run, Rose, Run (14) which serves as the companion album to her forthcoming mystery novel of the same name. Seattle-born Band of Horses could claim their second UK Top 20 with sixth studio album Things Are Great (16), while Kawala’s debut album Better With You eyes a Number 20 debut.



Pink Floyd’s 1967 debut album The Piper At the Gates of Dawn could re-enter the Top 40 at Number 36 this week, thanks to a new mono vinyl release.



Finally, Nilüfer Yanya could see her third studio album Painless become her first to chart in the UK, at Number 38 midweek. Nilüfer will be this week’s guest on The Record Club, talking all about the making of the album from 6.00pm on Wednesday, 9 March.