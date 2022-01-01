Rudimental to headline Parallel 5G in Leeds

Rudimental are set to headline a concert at a 5G-powered nightclub in Leeds.

The drum and bass outfit - comprising Piers Aggett, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and Leon 'Locksmith' Rolle - will take to the decks at Temple Arches for EE and Beatport's 5G Parallel club night, which returns for the second year running on March 17.

In a statement, the 'Feel The Love' hitmakers said: "Leeds is a special city with an incredible music scene and where some of us spent our uni years, so we’re looking forward to coming back and teaming up with EE to do our first 5G powered set. We’ll be taking over the decks at Temple Arches, playing some bangers, from old to new, including fresh tracks from last year’s album and some of our classics too – see you there!”

EE x Beatport Present Parallel 5G will also give music fans an opportunity to see exclusive sets from Arielle Free, Manami, Babyschon and Leeds locals Junior Simba.

EE will be streaming the DJ sets through its 5G network using 4K 360 quality to custom-built 5GEE VR headsets and the event will also be available to stream online for free.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE said: “We saw huge success last year with Parallel 5G in Liverpool and Manchester. This year we are back, and it is bigger than before. This 5G powered live music experience brings to life the opportunities that 5G mobile technology can unlock while demonstrating how connectivity can let artists unleash their creativity and bring music to more people.

For tickets and more information, head to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/parallel-5g-tickets-272221831827 for more information.

Watch the 5G live stream online from 7pm for free via www.ee.co.uk/parallel.