Britney Spears 'won't stop' until she gets 'justice' for conservatorship

Britney Spears has claimed she "won't stop" until she gets "justice" for her controversial conservatorship.

As part of court proceedings last year, the Toxic hitmaker accused her father Jamie Spears and management team of abuse and asked for the 13-year conservatorship of her person and estate to be terminated. Judge Brenda Penny formally ended the arrangement in November.

On Sunday, Britney took to Instagram to share a lengthy post in which she revealed that she was enjoying being able to vacation again, but also questioned why the people who allegedly abused her haven't been subjected to an investigation.

"After 13 years damn straight, I should go (on holiday). I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed ... nobody should ever be treated the way I was .... The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on ... THAT'S IT ???" she questioned. "They all got away with it !!! If you've ever been in shock for 4 months ... threatened for your life ... you would be upset too ... I'm not done ... I want justice and won't stop until something is done to those who harmed me ... and YES I was harmed !!!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life ... You are NOT ALONE !!!!"

Elsewhere in her post, Britney claimed she was forced to work seven days a week with no time off during an unspecified period.

"I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away ... I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do ... but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most ... Looks are deceiving," the 40-year-old added.