Nicki Minaj talked to Drake about executive producing her upcoming LP

Nicki Minaj has revealed she "discussed" having Drake executive produce her new album.

The rap megastars have collaborated repeatedly over the years; including on the tracks 'Make Me Proud', 'Only', 'No Frauds' and 'Seeing Green', and, more recently, 'Papi’s Home' from Drake's latest LP 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Nicki, 39, told fans during a Twitter Q+A over the weekend that the 35-year-old hip-hop superstar could have a special role for her follow-up to 2018's 'Queen'.

Asked by one follower how long it takes to come up with lyrics, the 'Super Bass' hitmaker responded "Few mins. What’s funny is- that was originally 1 of the many lines I had on Seeing Green. My SG verse was just way too long so I kept creating new edits and sending back and forth to Champagne Papi [Drake]. Cuz he was like Wayne verse already long as well, so we gotta try to shorten the song. (sic)"

Quizzed on whether she and the 'Nonstop' rapper have any more music on the way, she replied: "We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album. That was b4 Seeing Green even came out. (sic)"

'Seeing Green', which also featured Lil Wayne, was released in May 2021.

The 'Anaconda' rapper didn't confirm if Drake will actually executive produce the record.

Further details regarding the album are slim.

Nicki's recent singles include 'Do We Have A Problem?' and 'Bussin', both of which featured Lil Baby.