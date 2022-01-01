Groove Armada reveal special guests joining them for final UK tour

Groove Armada have announced the special guests joining them for their final-ever UK tour.

The electronic dance music legends - comprising of Tom Findlay and Andy Cato - will embark on the farewell run next month, kicking off on April 5 in Glasgow, and concluding with two nights at London’s Brixton Academy on April 16 and 17.

The Grammy-duo will celebrate 25 years of touring with one last 'GA25' jaunt.

The tour will see the pair joined by Norman Jay MBE, Ewan McVicar, PBR Streetgang, Andy Baxter, Arielle Free, Ishmael Ensemble, Luke Una, Hot Blood and Warm DJs.

Underground star Ewan McVicar will get the party started on the opening night in Glasgow, with dance icon Norman Jay MBE closing proceedings at Brixton Academy.

The 'I See You Baby' hitmakers are also preparing to release a 25th-anniversary boxset later this year, which will see "leading underground artists" feature on remixes of their iconic tracks, as well as new music.

It's not the first time Groove Armada have retired from touring.

In 2010, Tom and Andy - who formed GA in the mid-1990s - embarked on a farewell tour.

In a statement, they said at the time: "We've crossed and re-crossed the world with this band and crew. There's no other team like it. With their help, GA live became the sound of legendary nights from Mount Fuji to Moscow.

"It's not often in the spotlight maybe; but ask the people who have come and filled the tents and surrounded the stages for the last decade.

A massive thanks to all of them, for staying with us."

In 2020, GA reunited and released their first album in a decade, 'Edge Of The Horizon', their first since 2010's 'Black Light' and 'White Light'.

Away from music, Andy runs a farm in France and Tom is a therapist.

Head to www.groovearmada.com for tour dates and tickets.

Full tour dates support:

5th April - Glasgow - Barrowland - Ewan McVicar

7th April - Leeds - O2 Academy - PBR Streetgang

8th April - Birmingham - O2 Academy - Andy Baxter

9th April - Manchester - Victoria Warehouse - Luke Una

10th April - Bristol - Motion - Ishmael Ensemble

14th April - Bournemouth - O2 Academy - Warm DJ's

15th April - Cardiff - University Great Hall - Arielle Free

16th April - London - Brixton O2 Academy - Ishmael Ensemble

17th April - London - Brixton O2 Academy - Hot Blood / Norman Jay MBE