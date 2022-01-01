Zendaya thanks fans for support as she returns to music with Euphoria soundtrack

Zendaya has thanked her fans for supporting her return to music with two songs on the Euphoria soundtrack.



The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress took to Twitter on Friday to thank her followers for their feedback on the songs, which appear on the soundtrack to her TV series.



She can be heard singing on Labrinth's track I'm Tired and featuring on her co-star Dominic Fike's tune Elliot's Song, which appeared in the show's finale last week.



"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks (heart)," she tweeted.



Zendaya released her first and only studio album, titled Zendaya, back in 2013. While she has focused on her film and TV career in recent years, she has lent her vocals to other people's work at times.



In 2019, she featured on Labrinth's album, and in 2017, she sang Rewrite the Stars and The Greatest Show in the hit movie musical The Greatest Showman, in which she played acrobat and trapeze artist Anne Wheeler.