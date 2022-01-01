NEWS Dame Shirley Bassey to open this year’s BAFTA Awards Newsdesk Share with :





BAFTA has today confirmed two very special performances for the 75th EE British Academy Film Awards next Sunday (13 March).



Legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey will open this year’s show at the Royal Albert Hall, and actress Emilia Jones, nominated for her performance in CODA, will perform live during the ceremony.



Dame Shirley Bassey will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise with an exclusive performance of an iconic Bond theme, to be revealed on the night. As the only singer to soundtrack multiple Bond films throughout her career, it’s fitting that Dame Shirley's special performance will mark this milestone year for Britain’s most successful film franchise in unforgettable style. Since the first ‘Bond’ film – Dr. No – was released in 1962, the franchise has gone on to enjoy huge critical and commercial success throughout the years including 32 BAFTA nominations and 4 wins to date.



Emilia Jones will perform a beautiful rendition of Joni Mitchell’s powerful ballad ‘Both Sides Now’, a song taken from her performance in the film CODA. CODA has three BAFTA nominations and is one of the year’s most acclaimed films, garnering praise from critics and audiences alike.



The ceremony, celebrating excellence in the very best of British and international film, will be returning to London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 13th March, and broadcast at 7pm on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer.