George Ezra shocked to learn Spice Girls are also playing at Queen’s Jubilee

On Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, we chat with singer George Ezra about performing at the Queen’s Jubilee, with George shocked to learn The Spice Girls will also be performing. He also hints at potential plans to come to Australia!



GEORGE EZRA TALKS HIS NEW MUSIC AND IS SHOCKED TO HEAR THE SPICE GIRLS WILL BE PERFORMING AT THE QUEEN’S JUBILEE [0:19]



FITZY Where's the Tigerlily reference from?



GEORGA EZRA You know what, because like, you know, in the past I've relied on going on these journeys before writing albums and things like that. And then obviously I was in, you know, pandemic, lockdown can go anyway. So I started reading back through old journals and diaries and like lyric ideas, and there was just this whole few pages dedicated to the idea of Tigerlily, I was like I’ll have that, thanks George. Like the title song of the album Gold Rush Kid, there's a song called Go Rush Kid, they're like verse lyrics I've had for years.



SARAH MCGILVRAY Were there things you came across in your old diaries, though, where you were like well, that ain't making it into a song.



GEORGE 95% I would say genuinely, I'm not joking. If you're someone that keeps a diary do not read back.



SARAH MCGILVRAY How does it feel to get a call to perform at the Queen's Jubilee?



GEORGE How does it feel? It just feels mad. It feels bonkers. I guess Don't ask too many questions because…



WIPPA How does it happen George? Take us through the process. Do you get a phone call to get a letter in the mail? Is the record label on him?



GEORGE Yeah, I got a phone call. From like one of the team my side and they were like look, don't ask questions, but you've been invited to play at the Queen's Jubilee.



FITZY Who else is playing Queen’s Jubilee, who else is on the list?



GEORGE Genuinely I have no idea.



SARAH The Spice Girls are doing it.



GEORGE No they’re not! Are they?



SARAH Oh you're asking? They announced that they were as all five including Posh will.



GEORGE No! Really? I’m buzzing for that, that’s amazing!



GEORGE EZRA SPILLS ON VISITING ELTON JOHN’S HOUSE AND HINTS AT COMING TO AUSTRALIA [3:48]



FITZY You know what your George you're coming after our job as well. We know how talented you are as a musician but George isn't friends congratulations that during lockdown you had people like Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith. Did you really enjoy doing that George?



GEORGE I loved it. You know what? Like, actually I've recorded them before the lockdown. So I was able to do them with the people so that without… Yeah, it was like firstly, you get the call saying yes, he's up for it. And then you're doing it his house. So then next thing I know. And you know, I'm sitting there with all this recording gear that I barely know how to use. It was incredible mad Shanaya Twain went over to her place to record with her.



WIPPA George what what is Elton's place like like, what's something that surprised you when you walk through the door to see is there shrines to Elton? Does he hang the gold records on the walls or what's the place decked out?



GEORGE I mean, not in the wing that I saw. But there was it was just next level. I felt like it was just beautiful. And it kind of, you know, it kind of blew my mind.



FITZY George it’s slowly starting to open up down here. Are you thinking about my the wide end of Australia at some time?



GEORGE Let's play a game where I kind of don't say much at all but we all understand what I'm saying.



SARAH MCGILVRAY See you soon!