Dave Grohl easily convinced Lionel Richie to appear in Studio 666

Dave Grohl “just texted” Lionel Richie to ask him to appear in ‘Studio 666.’



The Foo Fighters rocker had a very easy time convincing the 'Hello legend to appear in the band's horror spoof after screenwriter Rebecca Hughes actually wrote Lionel into the movie without realising they were already friends.



The 53-year-old musician said: “The screenwriter, Rebecca, wrote [Lionel Richie] into the script. She wrote that scene in the movie — it was a hilarious scene — without knowing that I knew him.



"And I was like, ‘Wait, do they know that I know Lionel Richie?’ So I texted him: ‘Hey man, it’s Dave. We’re making a horror film. There’s a really hilarious scene. Do you want to be in it?’



"And he texted back ‘absolutely,’ and that was it. Didn’t have to call any casting agents or managers or anything, I just texted him.”



The 'Best of You' frontman revealed he loved working with with friend during the filming process as he described him as a "joy to be around.



On the ‘My Turning Point' podcast, he revealed: “He’s such a joy to be around, first of all. He brought that scene.”



Dave also admitted working on the movie was a “dream,” and had a lot of fun playing an exaggerated version of himself.



He added: “[Lionel Richie’s scene] is a dream sequence in the movie, but I felt like we were in a dream as we were filming it.



"Never in my life would I imagine that A, Foo Fighters would be making a horror film, and B, that I would get to act out a scene with Lionel Richie telling me that ‘Hello’ is his f****** song. Everything about it was weird.”