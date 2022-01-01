Camila Cabello discusses Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello says her relationship with Shawn Mendes changed her approach to her career.

The 25-year-old singer split from the 23-year-old musician last year after over two years of dating but Camila revealed their relationship helped her to become a "well-rounded person", which led to her making music she is proud of.

She told Apple's Zane Lowe: "My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career. This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators. That was my number one intention, was not even, how do I make the best album and the best music? My number one intention was, how can I just make music with people that I want to have dinner with afterwards? How can me talking about these things help me build trust with people? How can I talk about the icky things that I haven’t talked about with anybody and then get it to a place where these people, because they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally relate,’ can validate my own experience?

"And same thing with those years that we were together. My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship? I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay."

Camila has just released her new single 'Bam Bam' with Ed Sheeran and says the song is her way of showing her love for Shawn.

She explained: "Because for me, I love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, ‘Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people…’ Whatever it is that’s going on in your life, whether it is a breakup, or a divorce, or like you said, a friend breakup, or you’ve just gone through something that just is really s*****. Hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now.'"