Britney Spears calls Sam Asghari 'husband' as she celebrates his birthday

Britney Spears has sent her fans wild by referring to her partner Sam Asghari as her "husband".

The pop star shared a photo of her and Sam on an exotic vacation on Instagram on Thursday and wished him a happy 28th birthday in the caption.

"Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much (heart emoji) … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!" she wrote.

The Toxic hitmaker, who has been public about her desire to start a family with her partner, then posted a video of baby turtles being released onto a beach and sparked marriage speculation by writing in the caption, "My husband @samasghari sent me this."

In the comments of her first post, the actor wrote, "Millions of things to wish for (heart emoji) I only have one wish."

The 40-year-old also shared video footage of Sam eating cake and inhaling helium from a balloon on a private jet.

"Thank you so much for all these amazing balloons and such a great experience for my birthday. It’s phenomenal. And I would like to say I love you very much and..." he said in a squeaky helium-induced voice before pretending to pass out, as Britney can be heard laughing.

Britney and Sam began dating after meeting on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016 and he has stuck by her side throughout her fight to end her conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

They announced their engagement in September.