Harper Starling wants song to offer 'transformative experience'

Harper Starling hopes her new single offers fans “a transformative experience”.

The American singer wants ‘Say My Name (Why Don't Ya Babe)' to give people a confidence boost to be comfortable with who they are and to fully enjoy their lives.

She said: “I really hope that they find it a transformative experience where they can have like this confidence that they can build to truly, like accept themselves.

“That's a key thing. And fun! We gotta have fun. You gotta enjoy life.”

Harper is proud of the contrast between the upbeat tune and its darker lyrics.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “It's one of those that catches you. Really, I was very fortunate to collaborate with Cindy Valentine and Joe cruise on us who are huge, heavy hitters in the music industry.

“And we really wanted to write about a song calling out toxic relationships and learning to love yourself.”

The ‘Euphoria’ singer is currently on tour with The Wanted and jumped at the chance to be the opening act for their reunion shows.

She said: “I was just so excited when I got that news that I was opening for them. I've been a huge fan since ‘Glad You Came’ came out and then ‘Chasing the Sun’ and it basically solidified my fandom!

“Expect a lot of high energy dancing, making memories and really having a good time. That's the goal is just to get everyone having a great time and making those moments count.

“It might sound cheesy but they will be glad they came!”

Harper’s single, ‘Say My Name (Why Don’t Ya Babe)’ is out now.