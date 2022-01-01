NEWS We Don’t Talk About Bruno dominates chart for seventh consecutive week Newsdesk Share with :





Central Cee storms to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart this week, fighting off strong competition from Tears For Fears in what proved a thrilling race to the finish.



The Shepherd’s Bush-born rapper claims his first Number 1 Album with his second mixtape 23; having previously peaked at Number 2 with debut Wild West last year. Central Cee’s streaming success and strong physical support bagged him the top spot. See Central Cee’s most-streamed tracks in the UK here.



Tears for Fears boast the second-highest new entry this week, with The Tipping Point entering at Number 2. Their first full album of original material since 2005, the record marks band members Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith’s first Top 5 album since 1993’s Elemental (5).



The Tipping Point also claims Number 1 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Official Record Store Chart. See Tears for Fears’ full Official Charts history here.



A new entry at Number 3, Avril Lavigne’s Luv Sux makes a strong debut. Her seventh studio album out-peaks her 2019 release Head Above Water and becomes her first Official Albums Chart Top 5 since 2007’s The Best Damn Thing (1). See Avril Lavigne’s full Official Charts history here.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Johnny Marr is a new entry at Number 4 with Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 – his highest-charting solo studio album to date. The record – a collection of his two previous Fever Dreams EPs plus brand-new material – is at Number 2 on both the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Official Record Store Chart this week.



Australian Rockers Gang of Youths sail into the Top 10 with Angel in Realtime. The group’s third studio album, it becomes their first to chart in the UK.



Inside the Top 20, blues singer Beth Hart is a new entry at 17 with her Led Zeppelin covers album. The aptly-titled A Tribute to Led Zeppelin delivers Beth her highest Albums Chart entry to date, beating her previous peak position with 2019’s War in My Mind (19). See Beth Hart’s full Official Charts history here.



Meanwhile, German rockers Scorpions boast a new entry at Number 18 with their nineteenth studio album Rock Believer.



Elsewhere on the Official Albums Chart, the ever-experimental Bakar’s Nobody’s Home is at 22, Half Man Half Biscuit’s fifteenth studio album The Voltarol Years is a new entry at 23 and Bristol-born Americana artist Elles Bailey makes her mark on the mainstream with her Shining in the Half Light (29).



Official Albums Chart Top 5



LW

TW

TITLE

ARTIST

LABEL

NE

1

23

CENTRAL CEE

CENTRAL CEE

NE

2

THE TIPPING POINT

TEARS FOR FEARS

CONCORD

NE

3

LOVE SUX

AVRIL LAVIGNE

PARLOPHONE

NE

4

FEVER DREAM PTS 1-4

JOHNNY MARR

BMG

1

5

=

ED SHEERAN

ASYLUM

Official Singles Chart



Encanto’s domination of the UK continues as breakout hit We Don’t Talk About Bruno achieves a seventh consecutive week at Number 1 today on the Official Singles Chart.

The first original Disney song to ever top the Official Singles Chart, Bruno also extends its lead as the longest-running Number 1 of 2022 so far. Encanto’s other huge hits also remain in the Top 10 this week – with Surface Pressure at Number 5 and The Family Madrigal at Number 10.

Two possible future Number 1 contenders continue to make gains inside the Top 5, reaching new peaks this week. Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s Where Are You Now jumps up to Number 3, while Belters Only and Make Me Feel Good featuring Jazzy reaches Number 4. Read our chat with Calum Scott here.

Australian DJ Luude nudges even closer this week to the Top 5 as rising hit Down Under featuring Men At Work’s Colin Hay is up four to Number 6, while D-Block Europe and Central Cee rebound for a re-peak of Number 9 with Overseas.

Meanwhile, Jax Jones and MNEK move one step closer to cracking the Top 10 with their link-up Where Did You Go rising to yet another new peak of Number 11. Can it finally go all the way next week?

Read our exclusive interview with Jax Jones here.

Dove Cameron also reaches a new peak of Number 13 with her viral alt-pop hit Boyfriend, as George Ezra’s Anyone For You also climbs nine spots to a new high of Number 16. Two tracks also re-peak this week; Tiesto and Ava Max’s The Motto (19) and Tate McRae’s angsty pop-rock hit She’s All I Wanna Be (24).

Central Cee gains Friday’s highest new entry with Straight Back To It, debuting at Number 25. Another track from his mixtape 23, Khabib, re-enters the Top 40 at Number 36.

Former Top 10 hit Do It To It by Acraze featuring Cherish re-enters the Top 40 today following its latest Tiesto remix, the track is this week’s highest climber, vaulting a massive 40 spots to Number 28, while Cat Burns’ viral chillout tune Go is up five to a new peak of Number 29. She’s joined by TikTok star Em Beihold reaching a new peak of Number 31 with Numb Little Bug, while Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama are on the rise once more with Beg For You up three to Number 32, thanks in part to its A.G. Cook Remix featuring SEVENTEEN’s Vernon.

Becky Hill and Galantis are another new entry this week, crashing in at Number 34, while dance DJ Wilkinson and Issey Cross reach another highest peak with Used To This now at Number 37. And finally, Bradford boys Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s BMW is also up two to a new peak of Number 38.