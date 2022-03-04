Diplo: Making fun of Taylor Swift came back to hurt me in the end

Diplo admits he saw Twitter as a "big joke" when he had "beef" with Taylor Swift and Lorde.



The world-famous DJ faced a backlash when he made a joke about the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's booty in 2014, with New Zealand pop star Lorde jumping to Taylor's defence by poking fun at Diplos penis size.



The tweet read: "Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty. (sic)"



Diplo - who returned with his first self-titled solo album of electronic music in 18 years today (04.03.22) - has addressed his past remarks on the micro-blogging site and admitted he was an "unabashedly crazy person" online, as he didn't think he'd be held accountable for his words.



In an interview with Input magazine, Diplo - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - said: "I don’t take it that seriously. When I first started using social media, it was a big joke for me. On Twitter, I was an unabashedly crazy person. And I didn't realise that there was power in those words. I would make fun of other artists, and that really came back to hurt me in the end.



"Like I had huge beefs with Lorde and Taylor Swift at the time. And I thought it was so funny, but you know, people hold you accountable for your Twitter in such a strange way. It’s not real life. Sarcasm doesn't come through on social media."



The Major Lazer star is "silly" on Instagram but is still getting to grips with how best to use the platform.



He added: "But at least on Instagram, I just try to be silly, because I don't really want to take selfies all day long and show off how cool I am. Every day, I'm learning how to use my Instagram, to be honest."