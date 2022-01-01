Red Hot Chili Peppers share funky new single Poster Child

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released their new single, 'Poster Child'.

The funk rockers have given fans another taste of their upcoming comeback album, 'Unlimited Love', following the release of last monnth's lead single 'Black Summer' - which has already amassed more than 16 million Spotify streams.

The latest tune is accompanied by an animated promo.

The follow-up to 2016's 'The Getaway', released on April 1, will be their first LP to feature guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's 'Stadium Arcadium'.

The musician returned in 2019 after a decade away from the rock band.

The 'Californication' rockers put in the hours to "hone" their craft and make "the best album" they could for fans.

In a statement, RHCP - completed by frontman Anthony Kiedis drummer Chad Smith and bassist Flea - wrote: “We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could.

“Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album ‘Unlimited Love’, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives.

“Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERF******!”

Chad previously insisted that it's impossible to compare their upcoming LP to their previous records.

He explained: "All of our records are just real good snapshots of where we’re at [at] that time. You can’t really go, ‘Oh, gee, I hope it’s as good as…’ Then you’re starting to have preconceived notions about what you want to write.

“Look, John hasn’t been in our group in 10 years. That’s a long time. So of course it’s going to sound different, but it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together.

"It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new, and to me that’s great… We really like it and we’re proud of it and it has to start there.”

The track-listing for ‘Unlimited Love’ is:

1. ‘Black Summer’

2. ‘Here Ever After’

3. ‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’

4. ‘Not the One’

5. ‘Poster Child’

6. ‘The Great Apes’

7. ‘It’s Only Natural’

8. ‘She’s a Lover’

9. ‘These Are the Ways’

10. ‘Whatchu Thinkin’’

11. ‘Bastards of Light’

12. ‘White Braids Pillow Chair’

13. ‘One Way Traffic’

14. ‘Veronica’

15. ‘Let ’Em Cry’

16. ‘The Heavy Wing’

17. ‘Tangelo’