Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival

Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar have been confirmed as the remaining headliners for the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.



The Beatles rocker will headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 25 June, while the Alright rapper will close the festival on the Sunday night.



Both acts were due to headline the festival in 2020 before it was cancelled as a result of the pandemic. They join Billie Eilish, who was announced as the Friday night headliner back in October. She replaces Taylor Swift, who has opted not to roll her 2020 headlining set over for the 2022 edition.



"When he finally confirmed, we were beyond (excited)," organiser Emily Eavis told the BBC. "For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history. It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury."



McCartney last played the music extravaganza in 2004 and will perform his headline set exactly a week after he turns 80, making him the festival's oldest-ever headliner. On the flipside, 20-year-old Eilish will be the event's youngest-ever headliner.



The first poster for Glastonbury was unveiled on Friday, revealing who will be joining the headliners and Diana Ross, who was previously announced for the Sunday afternoon "legends" slot. These include Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, Charli XCX, Haim, Kacey Musgraves, Lorde, and Little Simz.



Eavis also announced that proceeds from the event would go towards the Red Cross Ukraine appeal, as well as its usual charities, WaterAid, Oxfam and Greenpeace.



Glastonbury Festival, the first since 2019, will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset between 22 and 26 June.