Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello had a single morning to get Bam Bam finished

Ed Sheeran took just a "morning" out of his busy schedule to complete his latest duet with Camila Cabello.

The pair - who previously teamed up on 2019's 'South of the Border' for Ed's 'No.6 Collaborations Project - had a short space of time to write Camila and the 'Shape of You' hitmaker's verse on 'Bam Bam' and get it recorded and finished.

Camila told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music: “I wanted to make a song that had English words, but gives me that same feeling that a lot of these Latin songs give us. And so basically, we had this version of the song. And then by the time that Ed [Sheeran] had heard it and been on board to do it, I was in a different place in my life. I’d come out of this long relationship. And also, Ed was like, ‘Okay, I love it but I want to change the chords on the verse.’ And so he had a morning … Ed is the busiest fricking guy in the world. I don’t know how he does it, but he had a morning off. And so me, him, Ricky, and Scott Harris went in the room and we all wrote my verse, and his verse, recorded it, and finished the song.”

The 31-year-old pop megastar teased a new collaboration with Camila at the end of 2021.

In December, Ed was asked if the 25-year-old star features on his single 'The Joker and the Queen', to which he replied: "No, but actually we have done a song together that is going to come out next year."

It was actually Taylor Swift who featured on the remix of the song from his LP '='.

Camila previously revealed Ed and Taylor are her songwriting "heroes".

She said: "I’ve been lucky to have people at different times show me kindness. When I was like 16, 17, and I was still in Fifth Harmony, I fell in love with songwriting.

"I remember approaching Taylor Swift and being like, 'Hey, what do you do when you’re in a writing slump?' or whatever, asking her for advice, and she showed me a lot of kindness. Ed Sheeran too.

"These were my songwriting heroes, so I was stoked that they were even talking to me."

'Bam Bam' is out now.