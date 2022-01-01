The Prodigy's touching tribute on third anniversary of Keith Flint's death

The Prodigy have marked the third anniversary of Keith Flint's death.



The founding member of the group tragically took his own life on March 4, 2019, aged 49, and his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker and revealed they still feel his presence "every single day."



They tweeted: “Its been three years … We miss u every single day brother, but we feel u always with and around us.



“Your Fire will never go out. Stay Punk brother. We live forever! (sic)"



Liam and Maxim are currently working on an album in the late star's honour.



In May 2021, they gave fans a teaser of what's to come.



Alongside a 15-second clip of a Nu metal-style beat, they tweeted: "New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats."



Following the tragic death of Keith, songwriter-and-producer Liam confirmed that The Prodigy had gone back into the studio for the first time since his passing.



The upcoming eighth record from the 'Firestarter' hitmakers will be the follow-up to 2018's 'No Tourists', which was the fourth and final LP to feature Keith's vocals and co-writing before his death.



It's not known if Liam will posthumously feature on any of the new material.



In a statement at the time of his passing, the band said: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."



The 'Omen' rockers subsequently cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at Glastonbury festival.