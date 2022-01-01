Avril Lavigne receives flowers from 'forever fan' Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has congratulated Avril Lavigne on the release of her seventh studio album.



The Complicated hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo of a stunning bouquet of pink and white flowers she received from the Blank Space singer following the debut of Love Sux last week.



"Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you," wrote Taylor in the accompanying note.



The pop star signed the note: "Your forever fan, Taylor."



Avril's new record includes singles Bite Me and Love It When You Hate Me. It also features collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and Blink-182's Mark Hoppus.