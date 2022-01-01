Lady Gaga among presenters for 2022 Oscars

Lady Gaga will present an award at the 94th Academy Awards following her Best Actress snub.



The singer was widely expected to receive an Oscar nomination for her performance in House of Gucci as she had been recognised by every other major awards body but she was surprisingly snubbed when the shortlist was revealed in February.



However, on Thursday, it was announced that she will still be a part of the ceremony - in a presenting capacity.



She will be joined by fellow presenters Kevin Costner, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Zoë Kravitz. The Academy didn't announce which awards they will be presenting, but Yuh-jung is expected to present Best Supporting Actress since she won that prize last year for Minari.



"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," said Oscars producer Will Packer in a statement. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honour the year's best in filmmaking."



Additional presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.



In addition to her presenting role, Gaga is also set to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, and David Furnish.



The Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.