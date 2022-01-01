The Weeknd announces North American stadium tour with Doja Cat

The Weeknd is set to tour North America with Doja Cat on the ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour.



The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker has unveiled the first leg of the world tour in support of his albums 'After Hours' and Dawn FM', which will see him and the 'Say So hitmaker perform at stadiums this summer.



The jaunt kicks off in his home city of Toronto on July 8, and is scheduled to wrap on September 2 in Los Angeles.



The megastar - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - is expected to announce further dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.



The 32-year-old humanitarian is donating $1 from every ticket sold for the tour to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which he has partnered with to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund.



The Weeknd said: “The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation.



“I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most.”



The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker is also pledging $500,000 of his own money to the fund.



The Weeknd and Doja released the duet 'You Right' on Doja's 2021 'Planet Her' album.



Meanwhile, the Canadian star recently teased that 'Dawn FM' is part of a trilogy.



The 'Tears in the Club' singer appeared to reveal that a third album is to follow 2020's 'After Hours' and 'Dawn FM'.



Alongside the artwork for his latest LP, which is a photograph of his older self, The Weeknd tweeted: "I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?”



The 'Take My Breath' hitmaker is yet to provide any more details, such as which three albums will make up the trilogy.



However, many fans believe 'After Hours' will be included.







The Weeknd's North American 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour dates:







July



Wednesday 8 – Toronto, Rogers Centre



Tuesday 14 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field



Thursday 16 – New York, Metlife Stadium



Tuesday 21 – Boston, Gillette Stadium



Friday 24 – Chicago, Soldier Field



Monday 27 – Detroit, Ford Field



Thursday 30 – Washington, FedExField Thursday







August



Thursday 4 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium



Saturday 6 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium



Thursday 11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium



Sunday 14 – Arlington, AT T Stadium



Thursday 18 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High



Saturday 20 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium



Tuesday 23 – Vancouver, BC Place



Thursday 25 – Seattle, Lumen Field



Saturday 27 – San Francisco, Levi’s Stadium



Tuesday 30 – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium







September



Friday 2 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium