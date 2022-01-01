50 Cent threatens to leave deal with Starz

50 Cent has threatened to walk away from his overall deal with cable network Starz in a series of Instagram posts.

The In Da Club hitmaker, real name Curtis Jackson, recently uploaded a video clip of a man packing a bag to his page and declared that he was "out" of his deal with the cable network, for whom he has produced the Power TV series and its current spin-offs Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force.

In the caption, he vented his frustration that Starz executives haven't renewed Force for a second season yet, despite its premiere setting a ratings record for the network when it launched in February.

"This is me packing my stuff, STARZ," he wrote. "Sucks, my deal is up over here I'm out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s**t I deal with over here," with a facepalm emoji.

Alongside further photos of luggage, he added, "Hold my calls i'm traveling, getting the f**k away from STARZ" and "We are out of here, take that f**king sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here (sic)."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper's current overall deal with Starz expires in September and officials are in the middle of negotiating a new deal for him to remain with the company. However, sources told the publication that Jackson has received calls from studios and streamers about signing deals with them instead.

Outside of the Power shows, Jackson has also produced crime series BMF and is developing the hip-hop true crime anthology show, A Moment in Time, via his G-Unit Film and TV banner.