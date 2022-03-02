Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran are planning new collaboration

Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran have been "emailing each other" to plan their new collaboration.

Ed and the 'Teardrops' rockers teamed up at the BRIT Awards in February to perform a heavy metal infused rendition of the 31-year-old singer/songwriter's hit single 'Bad Habits' with added screaming vocals from frontman Oli Sykes and electric guitars.

Oli, 35, has revealed that the Grammy winner is keen to work with his band again and the pair have started planning the new song they're going to write together.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday night (02.03.22), he said: "We’re talking about it. We’ve been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be. I think Ed’s really excited about it and we are too."

Oli admits the BRITs performance worked out better than anyone could have hoped for, and he was thrilled to discover that pop megastar Ed is a genuine fan of Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal music in general.

He said: "It was really fun to do the cover and it worked a lot better than what we thought. You never know when people say that they’re a big fan whether it’s true. We’d heard through the grapevine that he was into us. We thought, ‘Is he just saying that?’ But when we met him we could feel that his enthusiasm was real."

Speaking previously about his love of Oli's band, Ed said: "I’ve been a fan for a long time. Oddly enough, that’s the kind of music I grew up listening to.”

Ed also thanked Bring Me The Horizon - also comprised of Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Matt Nicholls and Jordan Fish - for helping him create an iconic BRITs moment, something he would not have been able to do if he'd had played 'Bad Habits' on his own.

He said: "'Bad Habits’ would be a bit of a wet fart if I was just going up there [at the BRITs] and playing it normally. The song is EDM, and [Bring Me The Horizon have] took it and made it a whole new thing. I was just like, ‘You know what, these guitars are going to be great.'"

Bring Me The Horizon closed the NME Awards ceremony with a six-song set which they dedicated to the people of the Ukraine, who are currently at war with Russia.

Oli said: "I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over."

"If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive."

The band displayed the Ukrainian flag on their bass drum skin, and played a series of songs in tribute to the Ukrainian people, including 'Can You Feel My Heart', 'Parasite Eve', 'DiE4u', 'Mantra' and '1×1'.

Oli and his bandmates also took home the award for Best Band From The UK.