Bring Me The Horizon voice support for Ukraine at BandLab NME Awards

Bring Me The Horizon dedicated a six-song set to the people of Ukraine at the BandLab NME Awards.

The British rock band took to the O2 Academy Brixton stage on Wednesday night (02.03.22) for their ceremony-ending set, and they took the opportunity to express their support for the people of Ukraine, amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Frontman Oli Sykes said: "I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over."

The 35-year-old star also underlined the significance of the war in Ukraine, warning that "international peace" is under threat.

He said: "If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive."

The band displayed the Ukrainian flag on their bass drum skin, and played a series of songs in tribute to the Ukrainian people, including 'Can You Feel My Heart', 'Parasite Eve', 'DiE4u', 'Mantra' and '1×1'.

Elsewhere, Little Simz also shared a heartfelt message at the awards show.

The 28-year-old star - who won the Best Solo Act from the UK accolade at the event - used the platform to call for unity and encouraged people to "support each other" amid ongoing tensions around the world.

The London-born rapper - who also recently won a BRIT Award for Best New Artist - said: "There’s a lot going on in the world right now. And I would really just hope for us to love on each other, to be there for each other, to support each other, and do the best that we can, because so many people don’t have that right now."